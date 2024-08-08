Naga Chaitanya gets engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala; pictures go viral!

South cinema heartthrob Naga Chaitanya got engaged to acclaimed actor Sobhita Dhulipala, confirmed his father, Nagarjuna.

As previously reported by Indian entertainment outlets, actor Naga Chaitanya, 37, son of Telugu cinema legend Nagarjuna, exchanged rings with longtime girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala, 32, on Thursday morning.

Taking to his official handle on X, Nagarjuna dropped the first pictures of the couple from the ceremony and wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.”

“Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love,” he added.

Reportedly, the intimate ceremony took place at Nagarjuna’s residence, a posh 4000 sq ft. estate, located at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, which is considered one of the landmarks in Telangana’s capital.

The couple is said to be getting married later this year.

It is pertinent to note here that Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 till their separation in 2021. He started dating the ‘Made In Heaven’ actor in the following year.