Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Michael Polansky

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky as she introduced the latter as ‘my fiance’ at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Wedding bells will be ringing soon for actor and pop star Lady Gaga, who has been engaged and will soon tie the knot with entrepreneur and tech investor, Michael Polansky, reported foreign-based celebrity magazines.

The development was confirmed by her at the Paris Olympics 2024, when she introduced Polansky as ‘my fiance’, to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, as the couple spectated the swimming event with him.

Notably, Lady Gaga first sparked the engagement rumours with Michael Polansky in April this year, when she was spotted flaunting a massive diamond ring on her finger, during an outing in West Hollywood.

The reps for the ‘Joker’ actor had refused to comment on the development at that time.

Gaga, 38, who was previously engaged twice, to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino, was first linked to tech entrepreneur Polansky, 46, in 2019, but the duo didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until the following year. However, the two have maintained a rather lowkey romance since then.