Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala make first public appearance as newlyweds

The newlywed celebrity couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their first public appearance after the wedding.

A day after tying the knot in a private affair in Hyderabad, Mr & Mrs SoChay made their first public appearance as husband and wife, as they visited the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh with groom’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna.

In a clip shared by a local paparazzo on Instagram, Chaitanya and Sobhita can be seen walking barefoot towards Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam on Friday morning.

For the outing, the new bride wore a yellow saree with her gold jewellery, whereas, her husband also kept it rather traditional in a white pancha.

After paying a visit, the couple along with Nagarjuna briefly posed with the temple authorities for the cameras.

Notably, the celebrity couple tied the knot at the iconic Annapurna Studios of Hyderabad, India, founded by the groom’s legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, on Wednesday. The intimate affair was attended only by close friends and family, along with the South Indian cinema fraternity.

Soon after the nuptials, Telugu cinema legend and overjoyed father of the groom, Nagarjuna turned to his official X handle with the first pictures of the couple from the ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya, 37, and Sobhita Dhulipala, 32, who started dating in 2022 – after the former’s separation from his first wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu – were engaged in an intimate ceremony in August.