Netflix to stream Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding?

South cinema heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and his wife-to-be, actor Sobhita Dhulipala are reported to have struck a deal with streaming giant Netflix for the filming rights of their wedding next month.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who exchanged the rings in August, after dating for two years, are reportedly all set to tie the knot next month. A viral wedding invite suggested that their wedding ceremony will take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4.

A week before the speculated nuptials, the internet went abuzz with the reports on Tuesday, suggesting that the couple has sold the exclusive filming rights of their wedding to the OTT platform Netflix, against a hefty sum of money.

However, a source close to the family has now rubbished these reports, dubbing them to be ‘absolutely false’. “There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumours around selling their wedding film is purely speculative and far from any truth,” confirmed the insider.

“Naga and Sobhita envision their wedding as a very intimate affair, focusing on family and close friends. They are committed to upholding the legacy of the Akkineni family by keeping this joyous occasion personal and sacred,” added the source and urged the media and public to honour their privacy.

Notably, Naga Chaitanya, 37, and Sobhita Dhulipala, 32, were engaged in an intimate ceremony in August, which took place at the groom’s father and veteran actor Nagarjuna’s residence, located at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.