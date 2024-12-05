Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala tie the knot; pictures go viral!

South cinema heartthrob Naga Chaitanya tied the knot with acclaimed actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday, his father Nagarjuna confirmed with the first pictures of the couple from the ceremony.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

After dating for two years, actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially husband and wife, as they tied the knot yesterday, at the iconic Annapurna Studios of Hyderabad, India, founded by the groom’s legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, reported Indian media.

Taking to his official handle on X, Telugu cinema legend and overjoyed father of the groom, Nagarjuna dropped the first pictures of the couple from the ceremony and wrote, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akkineni Nagarjuna 🌐 (@thekingnagarjuna)

“Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives,” he added.

The veteran further noted, “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR Garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅖🅘🅡🅘 (@girizoom)

For the wedding ceremony, the ‘Made in Heaven’ star opted for a traditional look, in a gold silk saree, paired with temple jewellery and flower-adorned hair, while her husband looked dapper in a traditional white outfit.

The notable guestlist of the private affair, held at Annapurna Studios, spanning 22 acres in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad, included eminent names like the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, NTR, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Notably, Naga Chaitanya, 37, and Sobhita Dhulipala, 32, were engaged in an intimate ceremony in August, which took place at the groom’s father and veteran actor Nagarjuna’s residence, located at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017. The couple announced their separation in 2021 and were subsequently divorced.

Also Read: Ahead of Naga Chaitanya’s marriage, Samantha Prabhu’s comment on her ‘ex’ goes viral!