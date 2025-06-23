Catch the noodles: Japan’s unique Nagashi Somen tradition

OKAYAMA: As temperatures increase across Japan, residents and tourists in the western region of Okayama are embracing a delightful and traditional way to cool down, Nagashi Somen, a treasured summer ritual in Japan.

In the lovely Yamanori Valley of Maniwa City, a restaurant with over 40 years of history has reopened for the season, offering guests the chance to enjoy Nagashi Somen.

These thin wheat noodles flow down a bamboo conduit filled with icy spring water. Diners use chopsticks to catch the noodles as they pass by, dip them in a savoury broth or a thin soup, and gulp them down in true Japanese fashion.

The restaurant, set in lush greenery and surrounded by natural streams, is a popular summer retreat.

It officially started its seasonal operations this past Saturday, drawing families and food lovers alike. One six-year-old girl, trying the dish for the first time, shared her excitement: “It was fun! I want to do it again.” Her mother added, “It’s a perfect start to summer, we love noodles.”

Nagashi Somen originated in the 1950s in Miyazaki Prefecture and has since become a cherished culinary experience across Japan.

While some restaurants use motorised machines to simulate the flowing effect, the Maniwa eatery preserves the traditional bamboo setup, thereby enhancing the authenticity of the experience.

This summer tradition in Japan not only offers a refreshing meal but also brings people together in a playful, interactive setting, making it a must-try for anyone visiting during the warmer months.

