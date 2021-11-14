Naimal Khawar Abbasi’s latest picture with son goes viral

Naimal Khawar Abbasi shared an adorable picture with son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi and it has gone viral on social media.

“Saturday mornings & pancakes with my little man 🥞,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

The picture sees the wife of fHamza Ali Abbasi and her son sitting side by side whereas the little one is using what seems like a tablet.

Instagram users found the picture adorable and posted loving comments about the mother-son relationship. The pictures have got millions of views and likes.

The couple got married in August 2019 with their simple wedding ceremony that became the biggest highlight of Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

#HamzaWedsNaimal became the top trend on their wedding day while social media was flooded with images from the ceremony.

The celebrity couple, last year, was blessed with a baby boy last year.

Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us❤️ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 2, 2020

Naimal Khawar Abbasi’s profile has at least two million followers. Her fans remain updated with her, her family and her projects.

In October, the couple celebrated their firstborn Mustafa’s first birthday and with a heartfelt note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

“Today the light of our lives, my beautiful son Mustafa turns one,” Naimal Khan wrote. “May Allah guide you to the straight path and bless you with many more, my darling.”

