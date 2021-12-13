Naimal Khawar Abbasi’s adorable picture with son Mustafa goes viral

Former actor Naimal Khawar Abbasi shared her latest picture with son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi on social media and it has gone viral.

The Instagram picture, which got millions of likes from the application’s users, sees her holding her son as they are standing in front of a flower shop.

“Baby Simba out to see some lights,” the caption read.

Naimal Khawar Abbasi, who is the wife of former actor Hamza Ali Abbas, frequently shares family pictures for her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

Naimal Khawar Abbasi had tied the knot with Hamza Ali Abbasi back in August 2019 and welcomed the baby in July 2020.

The couple celebrated their firstborn’s first birthday and took to their social media accounts for writing heartfelt notes for him.

She prayed that Almighty Allah guides him to the straight path and bless him with many more. Her husband shared a casual family picture on his Instagram account in which he prayed that may he become a good man of Allah.

