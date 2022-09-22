Naimal Khawar gives a peek into family getaway

The latest picture gallery of star wife and actor Naimal Khawar from her family getaway with her husband, Hamza Ali Abbasi and son is viral on social media.

On her account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, Khawar shared a three-picture gallery from her trip to Nathia Gali with her husband, the ‘Pyarey Afzal’ star and their son Mustafa Abbasi.

“The much needed getaway🌲🍃♥️” read the caption with the clicks, which sees the film and TV star twinning with his toddler Mustafa in a classic black Shalwar Kameez, while Khawar, wore a floral printed shalwar with a white chikankari kurta.

The viral Instagram post was showered with love from 2.5 million Instagram followers of Naimal Khawar and received thousands of likes in addition to numerous heartwarming comments for the adorable family.

Have a look at what Instagrammers wrote:

Naimal Khawar tied the knot with Hamza Abbasi in 2019 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

Despite her brief acting stint, Khawar is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She frequently feasts the fans with heart-melting glimpses of little Mustafa.

Comments