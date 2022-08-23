Naimal Khawar’s latest video goes viral

Former actor Naimal Khawar Abbasi shared her new video on the social media application Instagram and it is going viral.

The viral video saw Naimal Khawar Abbas, wife of former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, dressed in white outfit. It got more than 76,028 likes from the application’s users.

The former actor has quite a fan base following on social media platforms. The actor frequently takes to the interactive applications to share pictures of herself and her family.

Hamza Ali Abbasi married Naimal Khawar Abbasi back in August of 2019 and they welcomed their first child, son Mustafa, in July 2020. They had announced the news to their fans in August of the same year with an adorable Instagram post.

Earlier, she gave a special shoutout to her hubby or being a caring husband and giving her space.

“I think that’s one thing that’s good about my husband… he gives me my space, and I give him his space,” she said.

She had stressed on artists needing personal space.

“I think the one thing that I can’t emphasize enough is that as an artist, you need your space. For me, I need to sit in my zone and it’s only then that I can produce any work. Otherwise, there are too many distractions around you and I don’t feel I can work that way,” she said.

