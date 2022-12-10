Travel Diary: Naimal Khawar’s Italy getaway with sister

The latest pictures of former actor Naimal Khawar and her sister Fiza from a dreamy vacation in Italy are viral on social media.

Former showbiz actor and celebrity wife took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, in the late hours of Saturday, and feasted her 2.6 million Insta followers with glimpses of her Italy vacation with her sister.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The fashionista posted a two-picture gallery of herself exploring the picturesque streets of Florence. The viral post was shared with a snowflake emoji, in accordance with her look, some woolly co-ords, pair of matching gloves and a fur hat to keep her warm in the chilly weather of the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

In a separate post shared minutes before, the celebrity gave her fans a few glimpses of the aesthetic city and wrote, “So we finally meet, Florence 🇮🇹.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Moreover, Naimal also shared a bunch of pictures on her stories as she treated herself to some exquisite french delicacies with her sister at a cosy cafe. For the unversed, Naimal Khawar got married to showbiz heartthrob Hamza Abbasi in 2019 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.

Naimal Khawar gives a peek into family getaway with Hamza Abbasi

Despite her brief acting stint, Khawar is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram. She frequently treats the fans with heart-melting glimpses of her toddler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Comments