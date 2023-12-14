Naimal Khawar wins the internet with trending reel – Watch

Former actor and star wife, Naimal Khawar Khan wins the internet with her latest reel going viral on social media sites.
Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Naimal Khawar treated her millions of followers with a new reel, soaking in the winter sun, probably in the capital. She captioned the video post simply with a series of orange emojis.
The clip, with viral track ‘Jamal Kudu’ from Bollywood title ‘Animal’ in the background, captured the diva in an ethnic print, deep maroon outfit, paired with a bright orange stole and striking purple khussas, while she kept her face to fresh and natural best, with loads of pink lip and cheek tint.
The reel has been played by at least 4.5 million users on Gram, several of whom showered their love for the celebrity in the form of likes and comments.
Despite her brief acting stint, Naimal Khawar Khan is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, where she frequently treats the fans with heart-melting glimpses of her toddler.
On another note, Khan has been married to showbiz heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi since 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mustafa Abbasi in 2020.
