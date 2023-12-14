Naimal Khawar wins the internet with trending reel – Watch

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Naimal Khawar treated her millions of followers with a new reel, soaking in the winter sun, probably in the capital. She captioned the video post simply with a series of orange emojis.

The clip, with viral track ‘Jamal Kudu’ from Bollywood title ‘Animal’ in the background, captured the diva in an ethnic print, deep maroon outfit, paired with a bright orange stole and striking purple khussas, while she kept her face to fresh and natural best, with loads of pink lip and cheek tint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

The reel has been played by at least 4.5 million users on Gram, several of whom showered their love for the celebrity in the form of likes and comments.