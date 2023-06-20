32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Najam Sethi withdraws nomination for PCB Chairmanship

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee, Najam Sethi, withdrew his candidacy for PCB Chairman, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, announced to withdraw his nomination for the position of PCB Chairman through a tweet, stating that he did not want to become a cause of conflict between Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

READ: PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for PCB Chairman

“Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB,” Sethi tweeted.

He also expressed his best wishes to all stakeholders in his tweet.

