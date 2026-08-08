Namit Malhotra clarifies dual release dates for 'Ramayana'

Bollywood producer Namit Malhotra shared details of film Ramayana’s release schedule.

On November 6, the English trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part film had revealed the release date. Until then, the makers had only said that the film would arrive around Diwali.

Speaking during the opening of Prime Focus Studio’s Phase 1 in Mumbai, Malhotra confirmed that the film was being planned for a Diwali release in India. He explained that the international release was being scheduled separately because of overseas distribution plans. Malhotra further mentioned, “It (Ramayana) will release in India on Diwali”.

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Later, he explained further the difference between the two dates, saying, “We are releasing internationally (on November 6) because the international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, which is the 6th of November. But (in) India, currently, we are targeting the Diwali release.”

Based on the dates shared by the producer, the dates are aligned with the religious events, and thus the first part would be released on November 8.

The film had also drawn attention after its trailer was released across different languages. Malhotra said the trailer had crossed a billion views within five days. He also noted, “The trailer was released last week, and I think it crossed over a billion views in five days”.

He added that the team wanted to take the film to audiences around the world through its partnership with Sony Pictures. “We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film,” Malhotra said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana had been planned as a two-part adaptation of the epic. Ranbir Kapoor played Lord Rama, while Yash portrayed Ravana and Sai Pallavi played Sita.

The cast also included Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Ravie Dubey. The first part had been scheduled for release in November, while the second part was planned for the following year, ahead of Diwali.