Namrata Shirodkar says Mahesh Babu was reason behind quitting films

Former Miss India Universe and a celebrated actor, Namrata Shirodkar stepped back from films at the peak of her career after getting married to South superstar Mahesh Babu.

It’s been 17 long years since the ‘Bride and Prejudice’ actor got married to superstar Mahesh Babu and made her last appearance on the big screen. Now after all these years, Shirodkar has revealed that the reason behind her quitting movies after marriage was her husband.

Speaking to a digital channel, the actor got candid about her journey from winning a pageant to modelling and then acting, and after all this, she got married and quit her career to be a sit-at-home wife and mother.

“Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work,” she revealed. “There are certain things we had for each other.”

She further explained, “We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai, and I didn’t know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me.”

“That was my condition that if I’m going to come to Hyderabad, I will live in an apartment.”

“Similarly, he was also clear that he didn’t want me to work. Which is why we also took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films,” the star wife told the interviewer.

“When we got married, I had no work, so I wrapped up all my pending movies.”

She concluded by saying, “We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us.”

To note, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu tied the knot in February 2005, after years of dating. The couple is parents to two kids, a son Gautam and a daughter Sitara.

