Nana Patekar breaks silence on being removed from ‘Welcome’ threequel

Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar finally spoke about not being approached by the makers of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ for the third film in the comedy franchise.

In a recent promotional outing for his upcoming bio-science movie ‘The Vaccine War’ of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, seasoned actor Nana Patekar addressed his removal from the ‘Welcome’ franchise after successfully pulling off the iconic Uday Bhai in the first two titles.

As reported by Indian media outlets, the veteran said at the event, “I am not a part of it, maybe they think hum bohot puraane ho gaye hai (I am outdated).”

Further pointing at Agnihotri, who was also present at the promotional event, Patekar added, “He doesn’t think I have become so old, so he cast me in his film. It’s that simple.”

For the unversed, Bollywood veterans Patekar and Anil Kapoor aka Uday and Majnu bhai of the comedy franchise were replaced by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the upcoming third part.

Meanwhile, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, boasting an ensemble cast with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor among others, will hit theatres in December 2024.

