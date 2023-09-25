‘Biggest advantage of being an actor is…,’ reveals Nana Patekar

Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar speaks up about one of the biggest advantages that he has being an actor.

In a recent promotional outing for his upcoming bio-science movie ‘The Vaccine War’ of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, seasoned actor Nana Patekar reveals his biggest advantage of being an artist is that a camera is his way out of frustration.

Quoting the ‘Welcome’ actor, the Indian entertainment outlet reported, “The biggest advantage of being an actor is that we have a way of taking out our frustration with the help of a camera.”

“If I didn’t have this medium, I would have gone mad. Anyway, I am called mad,” Patekar was heard saying at the event. “This is such a big medium for us.”

Further speaking about the growing trend of pan-Indian films and if he plans to do South cinema as well, Patekar gave a reference to his 2018 title ‘Kaala’, which he said to have recorded in Hindi and dubbed in Tamil later. “They initially wanted only 2-3 lines but I went ahead and dubbed the entire film,” the veteran recalled. “But the thing is, you can dub but the language isn’t yours, so the expression wouldn’t be natural.”

“That’s why I don’t do it,” Patekar reasoned.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, his next title ‘The Vaccine War’ will be theatrically released this week, on September 28.

