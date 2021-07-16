Police conclude brother behind rape, murder of 7-year-old girl

NANKANA SAHIB: In a drop scene of the sexual abuse and murder case of a minor girl, the police have concluded the brother to be the perpetrator and have detained him, ARY News reported.

The District Police Officer of Nankana Sahib has asserted that anti-terrorism act sections will be added in the charge sheet against the suspect.

The seven-year-old girl was sexually abused and then killed in the district earlier this week and police have been investigating the matter ever since.

Separately in another sexual abuse case in a seminary for whom a cleric has been accused and arrested and whose video went viral, Lahore police have prepared an interim charge-sheet against Mufti Aziz ur Rehman.

Sources within Punjab’s prosecution department relayed that the cleric has been declared the main suspect in the charge sheet with five of his sons nominated as suspects.

Mufti Aziz’s sons are accused of extending death threats to the complainant to hush up the case, the sources added.