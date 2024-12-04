Nargis Fakhri shares first post after sister’s arrest

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri shared her first post on Instagram following the arrest of her sister Aliya Fakhri in a double murder case in the US.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The family of the Bollywood actor grabbed attention after reports emerged that Aliya was put behind bars for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his female friend Anastasia Ettienne in Queens, New York.

Following the reports of her arrest, Indian media outlets reported that Nargis Fakhri claimed to have no contact with her sister.

“She has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years. The actor learned about the incident through the news, just like everyone else,” Indian media outlets reported, citing a source close to the actor.

Now, the Bollywood actor shared her first post on Instagram without addressing the development surrounding her sister.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nargis Fakhri shared a picture with her ‘Housefull 5’ co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Bajwa from the sets.

The Bollywood actor wrote in the caption, “we are coming for you.”

While Nargis Fakhri remains tight-lipped about the arrest of Aliya Fakhri, her mother has defended her daughter, saying, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody.”

However, the Bollywood actor’s mother acknowledged that Aliya Fakhri struggled with opioid addiction, which might have caused her erratic behaviour.

It is to be noted here that Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Rockstar’ (2011), while with Shahid, she featured in a special dance number ‘Dhating Naach’, of his action comedy ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’ (2013).