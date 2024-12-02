Nargis Fakhri’s sister arrested

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya has reportedly been arrested for the murder of two in New York.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

According to Indian media outlets, Aliya Fakhri was put behind bars for allegedly killing her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his female friend Anastasia Ettienne in Queens, New York.

According to reports, the accused set a two-storey house on fire, leading to the killing of the two victims due to smoke inhalation.

Reports suggested that Nargis Fakhri’s sister took the extreme measure out of jealousy when Jacobs got close to his female friend.

District Attorney Melinda Katz said that the defendant ‘maliciously’ ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno.

Read more: ‘I was linked with every person in…’: Nargis Fakhri speaks up on Shahid, Ranbir Kapoor dating rumours

“The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries,” Katz added.

Further, the Bollywood actor’s sister was denied bail during her arraignment at Queens Criminal Court.

Reacting to the news, Nargis Fakhri’s mother said, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody.”

However, the Bollywood actor’s mother acknowledged that Aliya Fakhri struggled with opioid addiction, which might have caused her erratic behaviour.

Meanwhile, Jacob’s mother said that the couple split a year earlier while claiming that Aliya continued to pursue him.

It is to be noted here that Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Rockstar’ (2011), while with Shahid, she featured in a special dance number ‘Dhating Naach’, of his action comedy ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’ (2013).