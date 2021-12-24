Watch: Narrow escape for passing car as storm blows off metal roof

A video has emerged showing a fierce storm dislodging a tin roof from its place.

The incident took place at Dee Why, New South Wales in Australia on December 19.

ViralHog uploaded the video to YouTube with the caption, “Metal roofing flying in the middle of the road during a storm in Dee Why.”

The clip shows the metal roof is dislodged from its place in a storm. The metal roof blows and crashes between two parked cars on a road, narrowly avoiding another car that was passing by.

Watch the video here:

