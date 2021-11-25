Watch: SUV hit by SUV lands on roof of a third SUV

A video clip showing a horrific accident involving at least three Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) has gone viral viral.

The accident took place on October 17 in Indiana, the United States (US). The video, captured on a dashcam, was shared on YouTube by ViralHog.

It shows a speeding SUV ramming into another incoming SUV at a signal, launching the latter into the air.

The SUV that caused the crash jerks to a halt just a few feet ahead of the car with the dashcam while the second SUV is seen returning to the frame atop a third SUV.

The dashcam owner relayed that he and his wife were driving Eastbound on 82nd street around 12:30 pm when a Sports Utility Vehicle jumped a red light at Hague road.

“An oncoming vehicle didn’t see the red light. The struck vehicle sprinkled mine with parts and the sunroof,” he said.

A total of six vehicles were damaged in the accident. No one suffered serious injuries, according to ViralHog.

Since being shared on YouTube, the video has been viewed more than 125,000 times.

