NASA astronaut to return to earth after record 355-days

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is scheduled to return from International Space Station next week after a record-breaking 355-DAY mission, Daily Mail reported. 

American astronaut Mark Vande Hei will be returning to earth with two other Russian cosmonauts next week.

Two of the three astronauts including Mark and Russian Pyotr Dubrov will be returning to the planet after spending 355 days at the ISS, they were launched into space on April 5, 2021.

Mark Vande, with his 355-day stay in the ISS, broke the record for spending most days in space in a single trip by an American astronaut.

NASA ‘s Mark Vande Hei (pictured) is due to return from the International Space Station with two Russian cosmonauts aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on March 30

 

Russia’s space agency says it will return NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei to the Earth on a Soyuz rocket later this month, after earlier suggestions it would abandon him

Mark will end his 355-day mission after orbiting Earth 5,680 times and travelling more than 150 million miles.

This was Mark’s second spaceflight bringing his total days spent in space to 523 days.

It continues more than two decades of shared Russian-US presence aboard the laboratory

