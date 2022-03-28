NASA astronaut to return to earth after record 355-days

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is scheduled to return from International Space Station next week after a record-breaking 355-DAY mission, Daily Mail reported.

American astronaut Mark Vande Hei will be returning to earth with two other Russian cosmonauts next week.

Two of the three astronauts including Mark and Russian Pyotr Dubrov will be returning to the planet after spending 355 days at the ISS, they were launched into space on April 5, 2021.

Mark Vande, with his 355-day stay in the ISS, broke the record for spending most days in space in a single trip by an American astronaut.