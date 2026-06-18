NASA researchers’ original technology, designed for lunar and planetary missions, might soon address a major efficiency challenge in terrestrial solar energy: dust buildup.

A recent study in Renewable Energy shows that installing a transparent “electric curtain” directly on solar panels can effectively clear dust and improve overall energy output, which might transform solar setups in dry, water-scarce areas.

Dust accumulation poses a significant challenge for renewable energy worldwide. The study highlights that uncleaned solar panels can lose as much as 5% of their energy in just one day, and up to 80% over several years.

This issue is especially critical in desert regions, heavily polluted cities, and extraterrestrial sites such as the Moon or Mars, where natural rainfall does not occur, and manual cleaning is logistically unfeasible.

NASA initially introduced the electric curtain as a method to reduce dust for off-world missions. This system features a series of transparent electrodes embedded in a thin dielectric layer on the panel surface. When turned on, it applies alternating voltages to create a traveling electric field.

Since dust particles in dry environments typically gain an electrical charge, this field lifts and physically moves them away from the module. Importantly, this process does not need water, brushes, or mechanical effort.

However, deploying this technology on Earth demands careful energy management. Since the electric curtain uses electricity, misuse could potentially consume more power than the solar panel produces after cleaning.

To address this, the researchers created an automated control system that continuously tracks the solar panel’s output. It activates the electric field only when energy production falls below a set threshold, and deactivates the shield as soon as maximum performance is restored.

“A control scheme for activation and deactivation of the electric curtain is necessary to achieve optimal net energy capture,” the researchers explained.

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As solar deployment grows quickly in deserts and drought-prone areas, there is increasing interest in water-free cleaning methods.

The results indicate that if electrostatic dust mitigation is well managed, it could serve as a crucial, fully automated solution for maintaining solar plant efficiency and significantly reducing operational and maintenance expenses.