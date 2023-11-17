Wasim Akram has an advice for injury-hit Naseem Shah

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram shared a piece of advice to star pacer Naseem Shah who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

The right-arm pacer injured his right shoulder during the Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 against India. He was ruled out from the tournament and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He underwent a successful shoulder surgery.

Wasim Akram, in the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’ recommended Naseem Shah to be careful before making a comeback. He maintained that it takes at least six months to bowl at full pace and strength after such a procedure.

“Training is a different business, but (actually) bowling and fielding is a different thing,” Wasim Akram said.

He, however, said that it is Naseem Shah’s decision whether and when he wishes to make a comeback.

The legendary cricketer said the 20-year-old should be capable of making his own decisions as he has been representing the country since being picked for the Under-19 team.

His fellow panellist and former captain Shoaib Malik cited India cricketers KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah’s examples in the discussion. He said the youngster is an asset and should be given time to fully recover from his injury.

Shoaib Malik advised Naseem Shah to bowl only when he is 100 percent fit.

