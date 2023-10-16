WATCH: Naseem Shah’s brother surprises all with exceptional bowling

Fast bowler Hunain Shah, the younger brother of star Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, on Monday, impressed fans with his superb performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 fixture between Lahore Blues and Karachi Whites at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Naseem Shah’s brother made headlines by taking the wicket of Karachi Whites’ star batter Saim Ayub on his first ball of the match.

The 19-year-old took the new ball and bowled the second over of the match. With an action similar to his elder brother Naseem Shah’s, he pitched the cherry on a good length around the middle stump.

The ball swung back sharply into the left-hander from over the wicket.

Saim Ayub was beaten for both pace and swing. The ball beat the inside edge of his bat and struck his front pad. The umpire raised his finger and the 21-year-old had to go for a golden duck.

Hunain Shah takes a wicket off his first ball of the match as Lahore Blues strike early ☝️#QeAT | #KHIWvLHRB pic.twitter.com/D7I6a1CWSH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 16, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Naseem Shah was to feature in Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad. However, he was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2023.