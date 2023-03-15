Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz open up on social media trolling

Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and pacer Naseem Shah have millions of social media followers. They share pictures and videos of themselves and their practice sessions with the fans.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Netizens heap praise on their performances and fitness regimes on the web. But they get trolled with negative comments and toxic trends against them. They get personal regarding their personal life with their remarks.

The duo sat with all-rounder Shoaib Malik on the A-Sports talk show ‘Cricket Kahani‘. They talked about receiving online hate and how they feel and react to it.

Naseem Shah said those who say negative remarks don’t make a difference for a cricketer are mistaken. The right-arm pacer said they avoid reading negative comments as much as possible, especially before an important match.

It is pertinent to mention that Naseem Shah came under the limelight after an edited video of him with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made rounds.

Naseem Shah, talking about the video, said he does not know Urvashi Rautela but is happy about people coming to the stadium and watching him perform.

Related – Naseem Shah’s conversation with Urvashi Rautela goes viral

Mohammad Nawaz said that he goes through social media but tries to avoid going through negative trends so it could bit affect his performance.

The all-rounder came under fire following Pakistan’s defeat to India in the tense ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture.

Mohammad Nawaz had to defend 15 runs in the final over of the crunch match against India in Melbourne. He took the wicket of Hardik Pandya. However, it was not enough for him to seal the victory for his side.

Then-captain Babar Azam came to his support by calling him his match-winner.

Comments