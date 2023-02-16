Naseem Shah’s conversation with Urvashi Rautela goes viral

The conversation between Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela with pacer Naseem Shah on his birthday surfaced on social media.

The former Miss Universe wished happy birthday to the cricketer on Twitter.

She congratulated him for being appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of Balochistan Police and conferred him with an honorary uniform and the rank of Deputy Superintendent Police.

Pakistani cricketer @iNaseemShah has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of #BalochistanPolice and has been given an honorary uniform and rank of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) in the ceremony held at @CpoQuetta. pic.twitter.com/31TIRsPOY7 — Hayat Khan Achakzai ⁽ᴴᴷ⁾ (@HayatKhanHKA) February 4, 2023

“Happy birthday Naseem Shah,” she tweeted. “Congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank.”

Naseem Shah replied with a simple “Thank You”.

It is not the first time that the cricketer and actor are in the news together.

Urvashi Tautela posted a clip that was a screen recording from Asia Cup 2022 fixture between Pakistan and India in Dubai.

The first frame of the edited video showed the fast bowler smiling. The second frame showed Urvashi Rautela returning the smile. The clip ended with them smiling at each other.

Naseem Shah, talking about the video, said he does not know who or what Urvashi Rautela is. The fast-bowler said he was unaware know about it.

“I don’t know about it as such,” he said. “I perform on the field and people send such videos. I have no idea about it. I am thankful to those who watch matches in the stadiums. I like it when they come and cheer for whoever they like.

“I am not something special and there is nothing special about me. But I am thankful to Almighty Allah that people like me.”

It turned out that Urvashi Rautela was one of his Instagram followers too. She unfollowed him following his remarks about her.

