Another Indian actress heaps praise on Naseem Shah

Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti praised Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah for his heroics against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Naseem Shah struck two sixes in the final over to help Pakistan secure one-wicket win against Afghanistan with four balls to spare.

The Qubool Hai star, in her tweet, said Babar Azam’s side a “gem” between them.

Twitter users praised the actor for her gesture. They also lauded the cricketer’s performance.

Yeah naseem shah played well….wht a great 2 sixes…. — Mohsin Aman Bhatti🦁🦁🦁🦁 (@mohsinbbhatti) September 7, 2022

Aww surbhi thts the reason ily. — ᴷᵃᵛʸᵃ | ᴿᴹ³ ˢᵒᵒⁿ ✍ (@Namjooning_Just) September 7, 2022

They were winning it until Fareed mis behaved and abused asif Ali — SHAHZAIB KHATTAK (@I_D_F_C_____01) September 7, 2022

Ab sab 2 din ke deshbhakt isko gaddar na bolde 🤣🤣🤣

Woh public jo ipl start hote hi wc me pak se mili haar bhula deti

Olympics aate hi cricket boycott karti

Paytm series jeetkar wtc final ka haar bhula deti

Wahi dogli public isko ab deshdrohi bolegi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — AMIT PATEL (@AMITPAT67291761) September 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Urvashi Rautela had posted a heartwarming social media post regarding the young fast-bowler.

She posted an edited video of her and Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah smiling at each each other.

The celebrity posted the clip on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. It was a screen recording from the highlights of Asia Cup fixture between Pakistan and India in Dubai.

The first frame of the edited video showed the fast bowler smiling while the second frame showed Urvashi Rautela returning the smile. The clip ended with them smiling at each other.

