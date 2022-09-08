Naseem Shah reminds Babar Azam of Miandad; Ravi Shastri reacts!

The winning sixes by emerging sensation Naseem Shah in the Wednesday clash of the Asia Cup, reminded skipper Babar Azam of cricket legend Javed Miandad.

Following the heroic win of Green Shirts in last night’s one-wicket thriller at Sharjah, captain Babar Azam compared the winning sixes by his trump card, Naseem Shah to that of cricket legend Javed Miandad, hit off Chetan Sharma in the very last ball, to capture Austral-Asia Cup in the same city 36 years ago.

During the presentation after pinning the Afghanistan team, Azam said, “At the back of the mind, I thought this is T20 cricket, and I have seen Naseem bat like this, so I had a little bit of belief.”

Proper nerves of steel moment by @iNaseemShah. One to remember. Glad to be in the finals. Well done my boys especially @76Shadabkhan! 💚 pic.twitter.com/icc37jJkj8 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 7, 2022

He added, “This reminded me of Javed Miandad’s six in Sharjah,” to which, Ravi Shastri – who was presenting the honours – burst into laughter and quipped, “I was there that day, thank you for reminding [me].”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shastri (former Indian cricketer and coach) had bowled nine overs in the India-Pakistan clash before Miandad stole the show.

All-rounder Shadab Khan, who was named ‘Man of The Match’ for his crucial 26-ball 36, showed agreement to the captain in his appearance. “Those sixes will always be remembered,” he said. “Our management has promoted our bowlers to bat a bit because you don’t know what situation will come in a game. Our bowlers also have calibre to finish games with the bat.”

Javed bhai aur Shahid bhai ke chakkoon ke baad sab ko @iNaseemShah ke chakkay yaad rahein gai. Kabhi umeed na haaro. Despite the win, we realise we made some errors and will try to work on them. To the my team and our fans, love u. This MOTM award is for you. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/vBBg0stsyq — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 7, 2022

Wasim Akram, who also played the famous 1986 game couldn’t contain his excitement and gave a warm hug to Shah.

To note, the Green shirts chased 130 with the final two hits off the fence by tailender Naseem Shah off Fazalhaq Farooqi, and clinched the win with four balls to spare, ending India and Afghanistan’s hopes of making the final.

