‘Comedy Nights with Kapil was the biggest mistake of my life’: Naseem Vicky

Pakistan’s renowned theatre actor and comedian Naseem Vicky expressed his regret in doing ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ across the border.

During his recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, actor Naseem Vicky, of PTV’s sitcom ‘Family Front’ fame, shared that he considers his collaboration with Indian comedian Kapil Sharma was the biggest mistake of his life, as it brought him more criticism than love and appreciation.

“I’ve no regret of doing anything where I have compromised myself but I feel ashamed to admit it; I believe doing Comedy Nights with Kapil was one of the biggest mistakes of my life,” he told the host.

While he did an amazing job across the border and represented Pakistan at an international level, Vicky disclosed, “[Because] it didn’t bring me any benefits at all. Instead of appreciation, I had to face a lot of criticism and opposition due to that show.”

At another point in the show, the actor mentioned that one of the things he absolutely despises about the Pakistani industry is that makers don’t work across formal scripts. “We start working and doing comedy without a formal script. Theatre artists have stopped reading and learning. Young actors have stopped doing rehearsals. Without a script, our comedy is bound to be based only on cuss words,” he explained. “This is the reason that in the last 10 years, we have not seen any new talent from Pakistan emerging in the field of comedy.”

