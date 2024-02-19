“I have stopped watching Bollywood films, don’t like them at all.”

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah expressed his disappointment in Bollywood films, confessing that he has stopped watching and doesn’t like them at all.

Speaking recently at an Urdu Literature Festival in the Indian capital of New Delhi, Naseeruddin Shah took a dig at Bollywood filmmakers, saying that they have been making the same type of movies for the last 100 years.

“It really disappoints me that we take pride in saying Hindi cinema is 100 years old but we have been making the same films,” the veteran was quoted saying. “I have stopped watching Hindi films, I don’t like them at all.”

He continued, “Hindustani food is loved everywhere because it has substance. What substance do Hindi films have? Yes, they are being watched everywhere…They say, ‘How exotic, how Indian, how colourful’. Soon they will be bored of it because there is no substance.”

“There is hope for Hindi cinema only if we stop seeing them as means for making money. But I feel it’s too late now. There is no solution any more because the films that are being watched by thousands will keep being produced and people will keep watching them, god knows till when. So those who want to make serious films, it’s their responsibility to show today’s reality and in such a way that they don’t get a fatwa or ED doesn’t come knocking on their doors,” Shah explained.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah is awaiting the release of his hotly-anticipated web series by Karan Johar, ‘Showtime’. The title is set to premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.