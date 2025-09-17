Nasim Irani stuns fans with Kajol transformation

The Iranian beauty queen and makeup artist Nasim Irani has completely transformed herself into Bollywood diva Kajol as she stuns fans in an astonishing way in a video through her extraordinary skill.

In this regard, the video shared on the social networking site Instagram begins with the artist Nasi’s face without makeup and later shows a sequence-wise transformation.

Intriguingly, Nasim Irani not only remade the famous style of Kajol but also perfectly imitated the Bollywood actress’s expression with exceptional expertise.

However, in the video “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” the film song was added, and it has immediately made a room in the hearts of netizens just after the few days it was published, and it has amazed almost 30 million viewers and over 1.5 million likes.

“Today I tried to become Kajol… Did I succeed, or do I need more practice?” the Iranian actress shared her thoughts in the caption.

In the comment section, the online users described Nasim’s talent as astonishing. One user wrote, “You look more like Kajol than Kajol herself—amazing work!”. “This is magic, if it had happened centuries ago, people would have truly believed it.”, another penned.

Meanwhile, dyeing-heart fans said that the transformation looked more realistic than any Artificial Intelligence (AI) or editing.

Moreover, Nasim’s extraordinary skill to create such striking resemblance with makeup alone has made her an internet sensation.

In addition, the beauty influencer’s video has overjoyed millions online, and Bollywood followers are flooding the comments with lauds.