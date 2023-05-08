Nasir Hussain Shah offers JI to bring Karachi mayor together

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Local Government (LG) Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has offered Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to bring Karachi mayor together, ARY News reported on Monday.

Nasir Hussain Shah, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, said that PPP has won the majority and the next Karachi mayor will belong to his political party. He added that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has also won the mandate and it should bring a mayor with the PPP.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“If we take a unanimous decision for Karachi mayor, then it would be beneficial for the metropolis. We want to serve the areas after winning the LG polls.”

READ: LG BY-POLLS: PPP GRABS 98, JI WINS 87 UCS IN KARACHI

Answering a question regarding an alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah said that they will not attempt to change the loyalties of LG representatives from other political parties, however, they cannot do anything if the representatives of other parties support PPP.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that he will meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders tomorrow as the PTI also suffered injustices in the recent LG polls. He alleged that the union council (UC) won by PTI in Orangi Town was snatched by PPP via vote rigging.

He clarified that JI will not close the doors for dialogues, however, his political party will not step back from claiming its mandate. Hafiz Naeem said that Saeed Ghani admitted to being in contact with winning LG candidates but Karachi’s mayor will belong to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

READ: LG BY-POLLS MISMANAGEMENT: CEC ORDERS STRICT ACTION



Earlier in the day, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of rigging in the Local Government polls in Sindh.

Speaking to the media outside Comprehensive High School, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the PPP repeating history by forgery.

He alleged that JI workers were subjected to violence all day as well as many of them being arrested on the instruction of PPP, efforts were made to remove our polling agents, but our workers fought back.

READ: PTI MNA CLAIMS ‘STAMPED BALLOT PAPERS FOUND IN UC-4 NEW KARACHI’

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured us that correct results would be announced but the ‘worst situation’ – in term of rigging – was in New Karachi UC 13 and 4.

He claimed to have won from UC 4 according to the form 11, but the results were changed, JI kept contacting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) repeatedly, but there was a delay in releasing the results.

On the other hand, PTI leaders have also accused the PPP of rigging, Aftab Siddiqui said that the PPP cannot win without rigging. MNA Islam Khan revealed that only 81 votes were cast on one booth and 481 were counted from the same.

On the allegations of rigging, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani in a press conference termed Jamaat-e-Islami’s behaviour ‘non-political’, he said that the JI leadership should talk to find a solution to their reservations.