Nasirabad: Chakra railway track washed away by flood

NASIRABAD: Chakra Railway Station submerged with floodwater that were trigged after heavy monsoon rains in Nasirabad, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the railway track at Wattal, Nasirabad washed away by floods. The rail track is suspended on the up and down track.

Meanwhile, the floodwater is moving towards National Highway, connecting Balochistan with Sindh. It is being feared that the floodwater can cause heavy damaged to the National Highway.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) told on Sunday that eight more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 196. A total of 96 men, 45 women, and 55 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

Moreover, 81 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

