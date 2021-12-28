Nasla Tower: Names of officers who approved building plan revealed!

KARACHI: Nasla Tower built in violation of the law is being pulled down on the order of the Supreme Court.

The names of retired and serving officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), who approved the Nasla Tower building plan, have come to the fore.

Sources within the SBCA today told ARY News that approval for the construction of Nasla Tower was given in 2013. Manzoor Qadir Kaka, who has fled abroad, was the director general of the SBCA at that time, they said.

Qadir, the builder of the high-rise, and Muzzammil Manzoor, who got the building plan approved, are Kaka’s frontmen, the sources revealed, adding that SBCA director Nisar, who has now retired, gave the approval.

SBCA official Sarfaraz Hussain, who has also retired, issued a building permit. Farhan Qaiser currently serving as the SBCA director issued a no-objection certificate (NOC), while Safdar Magsi of the town planning department gave a go-ahead to the construction of the building.

They ignored the fact that a portion of the high-rise would be built on an encroached piece of land.

