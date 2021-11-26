Nasla Tower case: CJP reprimands Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman

KARACHI: Reprimanding Jamaat Islami Karachi Amir, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Butt, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that we will not allow any political speech in the courtroom.

The situation arose during the hearing of the Nasla Tower demotion implementation case in the Karachi Supreme Court Registry.

At the outset of the hearing, the JI leader tried to speak in the courtroom at the rostrum, but he was not allowed.

“Who are you,” asked the CJP. “I’m JI Karachi Amir, please listen to me,” Hafiz Naeem-ur -Rehman Butt replied the top judge.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed got furious and asked the JI stalwart to leave the rostrum as he will not allow any political speech in the courtroom.

The JI leader said he only wants to talk about the compensation for the Nasla Tower affectees. “Please no talk, leave the rostrum,” remarked Justice Qazi Amin.

Later, the JI leader left the courtroom.

It is to be noted that the JI leader had announced to appear before the court in the Nasla Tower demolition case when he had reached the demolition site to show solidarity with the affectees.

On Thursday, the Karachi commissioner had submitted his report regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

Following the court’s order, the demolition work of Nasla Tower has been geared up, while demolition of illegal Tejori Heights was also underway.

