Nasla Tower case: Commissioner Karachi submits report in SC

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi on Thursday submitted his report regarding the demolition of Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights in the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, ARY News reported.

Following the court’s order, the demolition work of Nasla Tower has been geared up, while demolition of illegal Tejori Heights was also underway.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC) while showing resentment over the report of commissioner Karachi regarding Nasla Tower demolition case had ordered to raze the structure immediately and submit the report along with pictures.

The hearing of the case was held at the SC Karachi Registry. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the Karachi commissioner to leave his post if he is unable to perform.

After being scolded by the apex court, commissioner Karachi had apologized to the larger bench hearing the case.

Read more: SC orders to immediately raze Nasla Tower, seeks report by afternoon

Later, the demolition of the Nasla Tower’s top floor began manually with the help of local labourers.

On June 19, the Karachi registry bench of the Supreme Court had ordered the metropolitan authorities in its written verdict to immediately demolish the Nasla Tower built on Sharea Faisal in violation of laws.

In its written verdict released by the SC bench, it was directed that the owner of Nasla Tower must immediately recompense the allottees the money he raked in for the illegal project.

All the allottees must be paid back the money for this project within three months, the verdict had said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!