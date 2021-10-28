Nasla Tower dwellers reluctant to move out as deadline expires

KARACHI: While the deadline given to Nasla Tower residents to vacate the illegally-constructed 15-storey building expired last night, the civic authorities have not yet sealed the premises.

The dwellers of the Nasla Tower were ordered to vacate the building by Oct 27 or face action by the authorities. Some residents have already moved out but a large number of the occupants have refused to vacate their apartments.

The building was to be sealed on Wednesday midnight at 12am. However, it has not yet been sealed.

Meanwhile, the Karachi commissioner has invited applications from various companies, seeking proposals to demolish the building in a controlled blast. Water, electricity, gas and other utility connections have already been cut off by authorities.

On Oct 15, the residents of the building were notified by their concerned assistant commissioner to vacate the building within 15 days or face coercive action by state authorities.

On Oct 25, the Supreme Court directed the civic authorities to knock down the Nasla Tower within a week’s time through a controlled blast. “Why hasn’t the Nasla Tower been pulled down?” asked the chief justice, expressing displeasure over non-implementation of the SC order.