Natalie Portman happier than ever after Benjamin Millepied divorce?

Hollywood A-lister Natalie Portman is reportedly having a ‘phoenix moment’ in her life, now that her divorce from Benjamin Millepied has been finalized.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports, Natalie Portman has been rising from the ashes of her embarrassing divorce from Benjamin Millepied, after months of separation, and is having her ‘phoenix moment’.

Portman ‘looks incredible and is feeling great’ after ‘getting rid’ of alleged ‘cheating’ partner, shared the insiders.

“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a source close to the Hollywood star disclosed to a foreign publication. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Some friends also mentioned that the celebrity has been ‘killing the red carpet’ with her new show ‘May December’ and the cover of Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue with Bradley Cooper.

“Not a bad way to start a new chapter,” the insider added.

Pertinent to note here that Natalie Portman married French choreographer Benjamin Millepied in 2012, after dating for years.

The reports of their split first made rounds on the internet in August last year, after the ‘Black Swan’ star reportedly found out about her ex-husband’s affair with a 25-year-old girl.

The former couple shares two children together, and are maintaining a cordial relationship, for the sake of their kids. “Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children,” a source revealed. “She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”

When Natalie Portman told Ranbir Kapoor to ‘get lost’