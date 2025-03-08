Natalie Portman is dating THIS musician after divorce

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman has moved on after her divorce from Benjamin Millepied. The May December star is now dating French musician and producer Tanguy Destable, known professionally as Tepr.

Multiple international media reports confirm their relationship, though not much is known about how they got together.

Tanguy Destable or Tepr, a well-known figure in the French music scene, shares two sons with his ex-wife, actress Louise Bourgoin.

Meanwhile, Natalie Portman, who was married to Benjamin Millepied for 11 years, shares two children, 13 year old Aleph and 8 year old Amalia with her ex-husband.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied first met on the set of Black Swan, the film that won Portman an Oscar.

However, their marriage ended in 2023, with rumors of Millepied’s alleged affair making headlines. Since then, Benjamin Millepied has also moved on, as he was spotted kissing a mystery woman in Paris in October 2023.

Read More: Natalie Portman reveals Rihanna helped her through divorce

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Black Swan” actress revealed the singer’s lasting impression on her during their first meeting.

“It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b–ch,” Portman said.

“It was exactly what I needed,” said the 43-year-old actress who finalised her divorce from husband of Benjamin Millepied in February this year.

When asked about the cheating rumors surrounding Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman told Vanity Fair in early 2024, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it.”

Despite her Hollywood success, Natalie Portman enjoys a quieter life split between Los Angeles and Paris. “I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A. I have some friends in the entertainment industry, but many who are not,” she shared.

Now, as Natalie steps into this new chapter with Tanguy Destable (Tepr), fans are curious to see what’s next for the actress. Will this romance be the fresh start she’s been looking for?