Natalie Portman reveals Rihanna helped her through divorce

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman opened up on popstar Rihanna’s significant role in helping her through a rough divorce.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Black Swan” actress revealed the singer’s lasting impression on her during their first meeting.

“It was an amazing experience for me. I think every woman going through divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b–ch,” Portman said.

“It was exactly what I needed,” said the 43-year-old actress who finalised her divorce from husband of Benjamin Millepied in February this year.

The host of the show then played a clip of their interaction earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week which was caught on video.

Rihanna was seen hugging Portman Portman as she said, “I love you! I am a f–king fan! You’re one of the hottest b–ches in Hollywood forever.”

Surprised by the gesture of Rihanna, Portman responded by saying, “Are you kidding me?… Excuse me, I’m gonna faint!”

The Hollywood actress was visibly emotional as she recalled the heartfelt interaction with the popstar, telling Jimmy Fallon, “It was a formative moment in my life.”

Natalie Portman met Benjamin Millepied on the set of ‘Black Swan’.

They officially divorced earlier this year after Portman filed for divorce in July, 2023 in France, ending their 11 years of marriage.