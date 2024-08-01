Natasa Stankovic celebrates son’s birthday without Hardik Pandya; Internet reacts!

Serbian actor-model and doting mommy Natasa Stankovic threw a Hot Wheels-themed bash for her son Agastya’s 4th birthday, post-separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv For the first birthday of the star kid, since his parents’ separation last month, Agastya’s loving mother Stankovic hosted a themed bash in her home country, Serbia. She turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, to share several glimpses of the Hot Wheels-themed party, and captioned it simply with a hashtag, ‘Agu turns 4’, and a series of emojis. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @natasastankovic__ While a number of her followers, including celebrity friends liked the post and sent their heartwarming wishes for the birthday boy, a section of social users took to the comments section with harsh words for Stankovic, shaming her for celebrating Agastya’s birthday without his father.

“You could have let this celebration be done with Hardik and then moved out, would have been a good memory for him and your kid, imagine him watching this right now and how he must be feeling,” one of them wrote, while another added, “It would be more beautiful if the father would’ve been there!”

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic terms son Agastya a ‘blessing’ after separation from Hardik Pandya

Meanwhile, an Instagrammer came to her defence and explained, “All the people commenting on that hardik is missing, he is literally in Sri Lanka for the match and it was on agastya’s birthday, you expect him to come to Serbia instead of attending the match? Are you all okay? You really find reasons to blame women don’t you?”

It is pertinent to note here that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation last month, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her home country, with their son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @natasastankovic__

The former couple, who had tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year, also confirmed in their statement that that they would continue to co-parent their son.