Natasa Stankovic terms son a ‘blessing’ after separation from Hardik Pandya

Serbian actor-model and doting mommy Natasa Stankovic penned a warm birthday wish for her son Agastya, as she celebrated the star kid’s first birthday after her separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, in her home country.

Hours after Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic, who is currently in Serbia with her son Agastya, also turned to her Instagram handle, wishing her ‘beautiful boy’ on his 4th birthday.

With a bunch of pictures and videos of the mother-son duo, Stankovic penned, “My buba. You brought peace, love and joy into my life.”

“My beautiful boy. You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way.. I won’t let this world change your kind soul. I will always be by your side… hand in hand,” she further promised Agastya, as she celebrated his first birthday, after his parents’ separation, in her home country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic confirmed their separation earlier this month, hours after the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum flew out of India, to her home country, with their son.

In a similar statement, shared on their respective Instagram handles, they wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us.”

The former couple had tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year. Later, they renewed their vows in Udaipur, on February 14, 2023.

In their statement, the two had also confirmed that they would continue to co-parent their son.