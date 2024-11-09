Natasa Stankovic says Hardik Pandya and her are ‘still a family’

Serbian actor-model and ex-wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic refutes the rumours of relocating to her home country, saying they are ‘still a family’.

Star cricketer Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasa Stankovic, who had flown to Serbia with their son Agastya, hours after the celebrity couple announced their separation in July, only to return to India weeks later, has now dismissed the reports of relocating to her home country with their only child.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ alum shared that she cannot leave India because Agastya attends school in the country and asserted that despite their separation, Pandya and her remain a family for their son.

In a new interview, she said, “The family is here at the end of the day. We [Hardik and I] are still family. We have a child, and the child will always make us family at the end of the day. Agastya needs to stay with both parents.”

Pandya’s ex-wife also mentioned that she visits her home country annually, however, would always come back to India to raise her child there. “People’s assumptions don’t affect me. I am at peace with myself. I’m at peace with people assuming about me,” she added in response to the relocation rumours.

It should be noted here that the former couple, who had tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before welcoming their baby boy in July of the same year, had also confirmed in their joint separation statement that that they would continue to co-parent their son Agastya.

Following the separation, Pandya is rumoured to be dating British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia.