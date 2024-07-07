Natasa Stankovic shares cryptic video amid Hardik Pandya divorce rumours

Natasa Stankovic, wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, shared a cryptic video amid intensified rumours around their divorce.

In a video shared on social media platforms, the dancer is seen reminding her fans and followers that they will have to remove problems from their lives.

“Just a gentle reminder from me to you again. Remember, God didn’t remove the Red Sea, He parted it. This means He won’t remove a problem from your life, but He will make a way through it. Bye!” she is seen saying in the video.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya reignited rumours surrounding his divorce with Natasa Stankovic after he shared several photos with his son while the model was missing from the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

Following India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, the star all-rounder shared a series of photos with his son Agastya Pandya on Instagram.

However, social media users began questioning the absence of Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic from the celebration photos.

It is pertinent to mention that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement in January 2020.

They tied the knot in May at a low-key court wedding, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, and welcomed their first child, Agastya, in July of the same year.

The rumours of their divorce started swirling with the absence of the actor from the stands at IPL 2024 matches to support her husband and the removal of his surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Although both celebrities remained tight-lipped on the matter, the reports suggested that Stankovic filed for divorce from Pandya, and as per the legal terms of their marriage, she is likely to receive 70% of the cricketer’s total wealth after divorce, even though most of his properties are on his mother’s name.