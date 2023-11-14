Natasha Ali opens up on enmity with Faizan Sheikh

Celebrated actor Natasha Ali addressed the animosity between her and co-contestant Faizan Sheikh in the ‘Tamasha 2’ house.

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, actor Natasha Ali spoke about some serious enmities she had inside the ‘Tamasha 2’ house with fellow contestants Faizan Sheikh, Aruba Mirza and others.

Ali opined during a segment that Sheikh shouldn’t have been in the finals. Explaining the same, she said, “Faizan was only focused on making others lose tasks and get eliminated eventually. The game wasn’t only about this.”

“The only thing which was going on his mind was to get all others eliminated,” she added. “And that’s why I don’t think he played his game well.”

When asked about whom she thinks understood the game well and played their best, Ali named Junaid Jamshed Niazi and Omer Shahzad.

It is pertinent to note here that Adnan Siddiqui hosted ‘Tamasha 2’ aired earlier this year where TV actor Aruba Mirza emerged as the winner.

Ali was evicted from the show in the final week, taking the 6th position among the 14 contestants, whereas, Sheikh was named 4th runner-up in the finale.

