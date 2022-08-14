Nation celebrates Diamond Jubilee, completion of 75 years of independence

ISLAMABAD: Nation is celebrating Diamond Jubilee, the 75th Anniversary of Independence Day of the motherland today (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

Fireworks lit up the night skies, trumpets blared and bikers and cars adorned with national flags packed major roads and avenues in cities to celebrate Independence Day.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers were offered for the security and progress of Pakistan and the well-being of the people. The national flag has been hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif renews call for charter of economy

Public and private buildings, as well as streets, bazaars and markets, have been profusely illuminated.

National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes’ on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.