Nation remembers APS martyrs on 8th anniversary

The 8th anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred is being observed today (Friday).

On December 16, 2014, at least 149 people including 132 students and 17 staff members were martyred and many others injured when terrorists attacked Army Public School Peshawar.

After this tragic incident, the government chalked out the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

A number of activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

Meanwhile in a statement, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said the pain of Army Public School Peshawar tragedy is still fresh in the nation’s heart.

He said the resilience and courage of the bereaved families and students of APS have reinforced the nation’s resolve to root out militancy in all forms and manifestations.

