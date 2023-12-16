Nation remembers APS martyrs on ninth anniversary

The 9th anniversary of the callous terrorist attack on the Army Public School Peshawar that left around 150 people martyred is being observed today (Saturday).

The inhumane attack on December 16, 2014 witnessed militants targeting APS, resulting in the loss of over 140 lives, primarily students and teachers.

Several activities and functions will be held across the country to remember the sacrifices of innocent children.

On this anniversary, the nation, including its leadership and civil society, pays tribute to the martyred children and teachers, acknowledging their sacrifices.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in a message on the ninth anniversary of the terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School reiterated the nation’s resolve towards national, regional and world peace.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the massacre of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar a terrible day in the national history and said that the memory of this horrific bloodshed is still fresh in the minds of every Pakistani.

Read more: SC orders sending APS attack inquiry report to Attorney General

“We will not forget the martyrs or this tragedy. We stand by the families of victims of terrorism,” he said, adding that no one could understand the grief of martyrs’ families better than him, because he was the son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

In a statement on Friday, while paying tribute to the innocent martyrs of the tragedy, he expressed solidarity with their families.

He said the PPP was determined to root out extremism and terrorism in the country, adding that the PPP would ensure that the Pakistani nation never again has to go through deeply painful moments like the APS tragedy. “We have to win the war against extremism and terrorism, and we will, undoubtedly, win this war,” he said.